North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of three people following a burglary at Ripon Rugby Club in Mallorie Park Drive in Ripon.

The incident happened between 1am and 1.45am on Saturday March 11 - and involved a glass door being smashed and a large amount of alcohol stolen.

Another CCTV image released by North Yorkshire Police in connection with the incident (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as officers believe that they could have information that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email elliott.chamberlin@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Elliott Chamberlin.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230044072 when passing on information.