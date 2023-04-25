PLANS to convert a York hotel into two grand family homes have been withdrawn.
Wetherby-based Oakengate Group submitted plans earlier this year concerning the Mount Royale Hotel, The Mount, which closed last year.
The developer now plans further design work and will submit a revised application shortly.
Four homes plan to support converting Mount Royale Hotel to villas
Revised plans will still include converting the Grade II-listed hotel to two family homes, with the original house names of Daresbury and Beech Villas.
“Dilapidated and poor quality” modern extensions to the hotel will go, with car parking space at the front restored to garden. Current planning approval for two homes in the hotel grounds will be reviewed and revised.
York's Mount Royale Hotel to close
Oakgate managing director Richard France said: “Following extensive consultations, we have agreed with the Council that we will withdraw the current application with a view to submitting a revised application very shortly.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here