Wetherby-based Oakengate Group submitted plans earlier this year concerning the Mount Royale Hotel, The Mount, which closed last year.

The developer now plans further design work and will submit a revised application shortly.

Four homes plan to support converting Mount Royale Hotel to villas

Revised plans will still include converting the Grade II-listed hotel to two family homes, with the original house names of Daresbury and Beech Villas.

“Dilapidated and poor quality” modern extensions to the hotel will go, with car parking space at the front restored to garden. Current planning approval for two homes in the hotel grounds will be reviewed and revised.

York's Mount Royale Hotel to close

Oakgate managing director Richard France said: “Following extensive consultations, we have agreed with the Council that we will withdraw the current application with a view to submitting a revised application very shortly.”