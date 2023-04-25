Whilst electric vehicles are reportedly good for the planet, they cause concern among firefighters.

Though statistically less likely to catch fire than petrol or diesel cars, when they do, the blazes are harder to put out.

Lorne Stoddart, who works on business development for Prospeed Motorsport, said: “Once a battery pack has been compromised by an accident or external fire, it can be difficult to tackle the resulting blaze as the energy contained with the cells is released, causing a ‘thermal runaway’.

“Previous ways of preventing this or fighting the fire involve extreme measures such as immersing the entire car in water for days in large bags or shipping containers.”

The company, founded in 2002 by rally driver Olly Marshall, makes vehicle chassis, which are added to the vehicle’s frame.

Recent fires at Kings Dock car park in Liverpool and Stavanger Airport in Norway have burnt out of control as fire engines could not enter due to heigh restrictions.

Lorne said: “The resulting devastation led to thousands of cars being destroyed, an airport and venue being closed followed by costly re-building.”

This led Prospeed to work with others to develop a new firefighting vehicle using an adapted Toyota Hilux.

Called the Hiload 6×6 Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV), it features a 3,000kg payload – almost triple that of a regular Hilux – which helps it to carry a new Coldcut Cobra system designed specifically for extinguishing EV fires.

It uses a high-pressure lane to fire ‘abrasive’ suspended in water which pierces a hole in the EV’s floor pans and injects water at 300bar – more than 100 times the pressure you’d find in a normal car tyre. By doing so, can fire water through the car’s battery module casing, allowing it to cool the battery down and prevent a fire from spreading.

However, unlike alternatives which need thousands of litres of water pumped into a vehicle, this system can prevent fires from spreading using just 240 litres. This also represents just a fifth of the vehicle’s water tank capacity.

The six-wheeled setup of the Hiload means crews can tackle fires in more challenging or off-grid locations, all while carrying more crew, water and equipment than a ‘normal’ response vehicle.

The Hiload is currently being trialled in the Czech Republic, with this model designed specifically to deal with EV fires and help with ‘fast response occupant extraction’.

Prospeed also make a model for one EV manufacturer and it has models for the defence market that will replace ageing Land Rover and all-terrain Pinzgauer vehicles.

The vehicle, which is assembled at Bell Hall, Escrick, can also be acquired as a 6×6 conversion module so that buyers can complete final assembly in their own country or location.