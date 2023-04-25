This will be the second annual Deaf Service Fair that the charity, Lollipop, has ran, and it will take place on Thursday, May 4, from 6pm to 8pm, in Temple Hall, York St John University.

The fair will be held during Deaf Awareness Week, which runs from Tuesday, May 2 to Sunday, May 8.

Lollipop has been supporting children, young people, and families with deafness in and around York for 20 years, by providing free social activities and experiences.

Lollipop’s Chair, Laura Walker, said: "It is a privilege to be able to bring together such a wide variety of professional services in one place as a ‘one-stop shop’ for the deaf community to meet in person, and to perhaps discover services that they didn’t know existed.

"The event is free to enter and open to the whole community of York during this Deaf Awareness Week."

The inaugural fair last year was the first of its kind in York, and following its success, the fair has doubled in size for this year's event.

Lollipop has said that the deaf community value the opportunity to meet so many service providers in person and in one place.

Stall holders this year include the Wilberforce Trust, York & District Deaf Society, York Inspirational Kids, Deaf CAMHS, Healthwatch, Sign Video Services and local businesses DEAF IDENTITY and Sign with Sarah-Jade.

Shelley Nicol, of the City of York Council Deaf and Hearing Support Team, said: "We were at the Deaf Services Fair last year and really enjoyed meeting the local community and all the different local service providers.

"We are looking forward to another exciting event of meeting new people, sharing what we do and learning about other services in the area."

Anyone who would like further information about the event should contact Lollipop at info@lollipopyork.org.uk or visit the website www.lollipopyork.org.uk.