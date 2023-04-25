FAMILY members of a woman who died in York have been located following an appeal.
North Yorkshire Police officers asked the public to help find the next of kin of a York woman who died in her 90s last week.
A spokesperson for the force said: "As a result of your shares, and coverage in a local newspaper, we've now been able to do just that - so thank you."
