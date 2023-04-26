Nathan Evison was 19 when he died in September 2019 after struggling with his mental health.

An inquest held last week recorded a death by suicide.

His younger sister, Alice, with support of their parents, Jess and Andrew, is now aiming to reach out to others through Ryedale Nate, to encourage them to open up and talk if they are struggling and need help.

The group aims to provide people with a chance to come together for a cuppa and a chat perhaps join in with various activities and lets users open up and talk about what may be troubling them or causing stress.

Jess said Ryedale Nate would also honour Nathan and their many memories for him.

Jess said: “From being a small child Nathan loved to be outdoors, he loved animals, wildlife and nature. This led to him becoming an apprentice for the National Parks something he loved, and he made many friends here.

“Everyone always said that Nathan was a true flat cap gentleman, an old chap in a young person's body. He was a very kind and gentle soul who would help anyone who needed it.

“He was very old fashioned; he would open doors, help with shopping if he saw someone struggling. a polite caring compassionate human being who we truly believe was born in the wrong era!

“Nathan had a wonderful sense of humour and would often have us in stitches.”

Jess added: “He loved his music especially Johnny Cash, Elvis, we would all know when Nathan was home by the loud music coming from the loudspeakers in his bedroom. He also loved Peaky Blinders”.

“He adored his younger sisters and would tell them stories about how he was the original gingerbread man. He could often be seen having a bounce on the trampoline with his younger sisters or taking them for a walk all wearing matching wellington boots.

"As his mum I miss our chats about random stuff his cheeky smile his beautiful blue eyes and his red hair qiffed to perfection, but of all the love that radiated from him he had so much to give and the heart of a lion.”

Jess said through Ryedale Nate, Alice was keen to urge people to open up and talk, don’t be ashamed or embarrassed to admit that you are struggling and need help.

“Whilst we can't bring Nathan back, and have no words as to how much he is missed by so many every day, we are keen to carry on his kindness for helping others and want to support as many people as we can. If you see or know someone who you think may be having a rough time, reach out, break the ice, strike up a conversation. It can make all the difference!

“We are keen to highlight the struggles that rural living can have on many with services being stretched or nearly non-existent for too many, often with people being asked to travel many miles for help or access online services which for many is not suitable.”

"Nathan bowed from life aged just 19 years old , tipping his flat cap as he left , he will never go grey nor grow old forever young but missed beyond words .

To access Ryedale Nate please contact ryedalenate@outlook.com or phone 07799948207.

To read more go to https://www.rebuildtrust.co.uk/nathan-s-story/ When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.