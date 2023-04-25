Home fragrance brand Cello by Collectables look set to open in the former Game store in Church Street in the city centre.

A sign in the shop window is advertising jobs on offer and says they will be opening soon.

Read next:

Popular historic North Yorkshire pub saved for the future

Another York shop has closed and due to relocate

'No one else in England makes pasta like this' - restaurant opens factory

The family-owned firm sells ultrasonic diffusers, wax melt burners, fragrance oils, and says that their 'knowledge, expertise and passion for quality home fragrance can help customers to create an exciting, bespoke home fragrance collection'.

Cello by Collectables look set to open in the former Game store in Church Street, York (Image: Mike Laycock)

As The Press reported at the time, Game York, the video game store selling board games and new and used video games, plus consoles, controllers and collectables, closed on Thursday, September 1 last year.

At the time it said: "Thank you to everyone for your support," it said.

"Make sure to come visit us before we go!"

The news cames just days after TK Maxx announced that its store in Coney Street was to close, making way for a Hard Rock Cafe.

Bon Marché's store in Goodramgate also closed earlier the same summer making way for Driffield-based Yorkshire Trading Company.

The announcement by Game caused dismay at the time, with one customer tweeting:

"Oh man, the city centre Game is easier and more accessible for me and my disabled sister."

Another tweeted:" Gutted. Great team and shop," while a third said: "Absolutely heartbroken! Best of luck to such a wonderful team!"

A fourth tweeted: "NOOOOOO! I like going there often. where do i go to game shop after GAME closed. It's easy for me with my disability for 20 years."