The 65-year-old man has been charged following reports of a theft in Shepherds Lea in Beverley on Friday April 21, which is believed to have occurred at around 10.30am.

Steven Killingbeck, of Tilia Close, Hull, was charged with theft and fraud. He was released on bail to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday June 28.

Humberside Police officers said it is reported that a door-to-door salesman selling confectionary goods stole a purse from an elderly woman’s home.

"Her bank card was then used to withdraw money from an ATM," a force spokesperson said.