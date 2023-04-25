Bernard Lyne, who is a well-known character in Haxby, will be on the tricycle with a large banner outside The Village Sainsbury's on Monday, May 1 from 10am to raise the money for St Leonard's Hospice.

His wife Maureen died 15 years ago, and although she didn't come into the hospice, Bernard says he wants to help others receive the hospice care they need.

St Leonard’s Hospice has been providing care for terminally ill people and people with life limiting illnesses for more than 35 years.

Bernard said: "St Leonard’s have always been my main charity and I like to donate as much as I can, whenever I can.

"It all started when I worked in the NatWest bank on Market Street back in about 1981 when they started fundraising for a hospice in York and they came in to open an account.

"The campaign was called the ‘Hurrah Campaign’ (Help us raise a hospice) and it has stuck with me ever since!”

Annie Keogh, community development fundraiser at St Leonard’s said: "It has been a joy working with Bernard to help plan his 90th Birthday fundraiser.

"What a creative and inspired way to celebrate a milestone birthday, pay tribute to his late wife Maureen and raise funds for the Hospice. We thank him for sharing his special day with us.”

After his 90-minute sit-in, Bernard will be celebrating his birthday with family and friends, although he is unsure what is in store for him.

"I’ve got a feeling something is going on, but I don’t really know!” he laughed.

You can either catch Bernard between 10am and 11.30am outside the Sainsbury's in Haxby, or you can donate online here.