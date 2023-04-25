The managers at Prospect House Residential Home in Gate Helmsley, Debra and Dom, said they are pleased with the latest result, following the inspection in February.

Speaking on the rating, Dom said: "We couldn't have done this without our amazing staff team and their constant hard work, care and support towards our residents."

Prospect House Care Home is a residential care home providing accommodation and personal care to older people, some of whom may be living with dementia. The service accommodates up to 13 people in one adapted building. At the time of the Ofsted inspection there were 12 people using the service.

Speaking in the report published in March, CQC inspectors said: "People felt safe and were cared for by staff who knew them well. Although some areas of people's care plans would benefit from more detail to ensure all care needs were recorded, people were not affected by this and received good care.

"Staff supported people to take their medicines as prescribed. The service was well supported by the local GP service to ensure people had access to appointments and that medication was regularly reviewed.

"Management were regularly onsite and people found them to be approachable. Concerns were acted upon quickly and staff felt well supported in their roles.

"Systems were in place to review the safety and quality of the service. Some audits needed expanding to ensure oversight of all areas of care, however the manager worked quickly to update this during the inspection.

"Positive feedback was received from people and their relatives about the standard of care. One person told us 'I'm definitely happy here, I can talk to anyone and this gives me a sense of security'.

"Meanwhile, one relative said 'We have no concerns, the care is fantastic, my relative is very well looked after'.

"People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests - and the policies and systems in the service supported this practice."

The report found that the service at the care home is safe - and that risks to people had been assessed and managed. The inspection found that the service managed incidents affecting people's safety and staff recognised incidents and reported them appropriately.

Inspectors also found that residents received their medicines "safely and as prescribed".

The report states that the care home is "well-led" as managers and staff were clear about their roles and worked together to ensure regulatory requirements were met.

"The management team led by example. They were visible in the service, providing support to staff," the report states.