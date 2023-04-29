The Flying Scotsman will be passing through York and Skipton.

The route will also head towards Leeds and the Aire Valley to travel over the Settle-Carlisle railway, known as one of the most famous railway courses in Britain.

The special trip is part of a series of 2023 mainline steam tour dates planned by the National Railway Museum for the Flying Scotsman’s centenary celebrations.

The train was built in Doncaster in 1923 and was the first steam locomotive to reach 100mph.

Designed by Sir Nigel Gresley and built for the LNER, the locomotive was named ‘Flying Scotsman’ and continued in regular service until 1963, reports The Railway Touring Company.

After many years in service, the train is now owned by the National Railway Museum in York and is operated and maintained by Riley & Son (E) Ltd.

When can I see the Flying Scotsman in York and Skipton?





Dates were announced for people to purchase tickets to ride along the Flying Scotsman as part of the centenary celebrations, however, the trips through North Yorkshire are now sold out.

It’s not all bad news though as the steam train will be stopping at several stations to pick up and drop off passengers in the region, so you might still get a chance to catch a glimpse of it.

The train will be passing through York and Skipton on a variety of days in the summer including July 9, August 6 and September 10.

The three trips are part of ‘The Waverley’ route from York to Carlisle.

A lovely photo of the #FlyingScotsman taken 26th March at dusk on its way to the #NationalRailwayMuseum at #York by one of our residents at Gateforth! 😊🚂



Only a couple more days to see it at the museum. You can find out more info here: https://t.co/dJHRLuNRoN pic.twitter.com/xPCkAXPpli — Gateforth Park (@GateforthPark) April 21, 2023

The Flying Scotsman will be calling at train stations in York, Leeds, Keighley, Skipton and Carlisle.

According to The Railway Touring Company website, it says: “Our steam hauled train leaves York, hauled by steam locomotive No.60103 Flying Scotsman, at 09:30 and heads for Church Fenton where we take the direct route to Leeds.

“We stop to pick up more passengers at Leeds, Keighley, and Skipton. There will be a stop at Hellifield for our steam locomotive to take on water before we join the famous Settle & Carlisle Railway at Settle Junction.

“Here begins one of the most arduous climbs on Britain’s railway network, a total of 15 miles mainly at a gradient of 1 in 100."

It’s important to note that for safety reasons, the exact destination timings are not available for public viewing.

More information about the Flying Scotsman tour dates in 2023 can be found on The Railway Touring Company website.