Respire by Black Sheep Brewery is a bright and crisp session IPA, laced with juicy notes of citrus and tropical fruits.

First launched in cask just last year, Respire has already become one of the brewery’s most popular beers, served on tap in pubs up and down the country.

Beer lovers can purchase Respire in selected Waitrose and Co-op stores and in Asda nationwide from May. For those desperate to get their hands on a bottle, cases are available on the Black Sheep website.

Charlene Lyons, CEO at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “Due to the rising popularity of Respire in cask and the growing demand from customers to be able to purchase the beer in their local store, we felt it was only right to give beer lovers what they want and launch Respire in bottle form.

"Just like when we launched Respire in cask, we measured the whole carbon footprint of the brewing, bottling and distribution process and we will be offsetting this by funding high impact bio-diversity projects."

Respire in bottles officially launched on Earth Day on Saturday April 22. This marks exactly one year since the carbon neutral beer was introduced on cask in 2022.