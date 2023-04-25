Sarah West left her home address in Stepney Road in Scarborough early in the morning on Sunday April 25, 2021.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The last sighting of her was around 7.30am that day, on the A165 near Cayton Bay. She is believed to have been walking along the Cleveland Way path between Scarborough and Filey.

"Despite extensive police searches at the time and ongoing enquiries since then, Sarah remains missing.

"She will now be 48 years old and is described as 5ft 5 inches tall, of a very slim build with dark blonde/brown hair and maybe wearing glasses.

"When she went missing, Sarah is believed to have been wearing jeans, a light-coloured blouse top and brown flat boots. She was possibly carrying a red bag.

"The CCTV image of Sarah the day before she went missing shows the clothing she is believed to have been wearing in 2021."

Although two years have now passed, efforts to find Sarah continue - and officers are urging anyone with information that could help locate her to get in touch with them.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference number: 12210105681.