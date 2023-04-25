Three new faces are set to join the York Professionals board of directors following a fantastic response from the professional services sector.
Kelly Dunn, KD Recruitment, Lorraine Wilson, YorGuest Ltd, and Halina Jaroszewska, Leadership & Team Coaching, will join the board later this month, further strengthening the organisation’s representation in the people, property and business support sectors.
York Professionals chair Elliot Rich said: “I am delighted to welcome Kelly, Lorraine and Halina to the team.Our dynamic and enthusiastic board of directors are all actively engaged in business in York, mirroring York Professionals membership sectors, each bringing a different set of skills to the organisation.
“We currently have over 170 businesses in membership and are so much more than just a network - we are a community of professionals who want to prosper, see the city’s economy flourish and we all play an active role in making that happen.”
York Professionals represents the professional services economy comprising various key sectors including business support, creative and digital, finance, legal, marketing, people and property.
Working alongside a series of strategic and corporate partners the organisation also welcomes local charities to join free of charge to provide access to the city’s decision makers and influencers.
