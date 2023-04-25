A ROAD in North Yorkshire has reopened following closure due to a serious crash in the area.
Earlier today (April 25), North Yorkshire Police said officers closed the A59 between Knaresborough and the A1 motorway after a "serious crash".
Speaking this morning, a spokesperson for the police force said: "The road is currently closed and may remain closed for a few hours.
"Please avoid the area at this time. Thank you."
But, officers have confirmed the road has now reopened.
Good news the A59 between Knaresborough and the A1M has now reopened pic.twitter.com/zhI4al9vJ5— North Yorkshire Police - Harrogate Borough (@NYP_Harrogate) April 25, 2023
