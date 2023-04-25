Earlier today (April 25), North Yorkshire Police said officers closed the A59 between Knaresborough and the A1 motorway after a "serious crash".

The A59 between Knaresborough and the A1 (Image: Google Street View)

Speaking this morning, a spokesperson for the police force said: "The road is currently closed and may remain closed for a few hours.

"Please avoid the area at this time. Thank you."

But, officers have confirmed the road has now reopened.