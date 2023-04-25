A ROAD in North Yorkshire is closed following a serious crash in the area.

North Yorkshire Police said officers have closed the A59 between Knaresborough and the A1 motorway after a "serious crash".

York Press: The A59 between Knaresborough and the A1The A59 between Knaresborough and the A1 (Image: Google Street View)

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The road is currently closed and may remain closed for a few hours.

"Please avoid the area at this time. Thank you."