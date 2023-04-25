The venue is "delighted" to announce that Boodles will be a major sponsor of the Dante Festival when it opens the season on the Knavesmire from May 17 to 19.

The Boodles Yorkshire Cup will be the Group Two feature contest of the final day of the festival. It becomes part of the Boodles portfolio of significant races that includes the Cheltenham Gold Cup as well as the Chester Vase.

To mark the new partnership the prize money for the race has increased once again, rising to a record £180,000, a figure that denotes its status as part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

York Racecourse head of sponsorship. James Brennan, said: “Everyone at York is delighted to welcome the team from Boodles to the Dante Festival and is excited to be working with a supportive partner who demonstrates such a commitment to British Racing.”

The York contest was first staged in 1927, the same decade that Boodles first opened their Liverpool Head Office and will carry the name of leading family jewellers for at least the next three seasons.