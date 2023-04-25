Yorkshire Cancer Research's annual Step Out for Yorkshire campaign aims to raise awareness of the link between exercise and cancer by inviting people to get active and enjoy the outdoors while raising vital funds to help save lives in the region.

Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “Exercise plays an important role in both lowering the risk of developing cancer and in cancer treatment and recovery.

"That's why we're inviting people across the region to get outside and get moving as part of our Step Out for Yorkshire campaign.

Join the 'Step Out for Yorkshire' campaign in May (Image: Yorkshire Cancer Research)

"As well as raising crucial funds, we hope it will give everyone the opportunity to boost their own health and wellbeing while enjoying all that beautiful Yorkshire has to offer.”

Every year, 30,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire. By encouraging more people to exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight, 2,200 of these cases could be prevented.

To sign up, donate and track your progress on a live leader board, head to Yorkshire Cancer Research’s Step Out for Yorkshire campaign page on the charity's website.