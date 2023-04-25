Northern, which runs 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England, will make the switch on Sunday, May 21.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer of Northern, said: “The new timetable coming into effect next month is part of a national timetable change process that takes place twice a year for all train operators in England. The train network is a complex system of inter-dependent parts and it is vital that changes are co-ordinated in this way.

“For the vast majority of our customers there is no change, but some will notice a slight re-timing of service – as such, I would advise all customers to check the timetable for any travel plans after May 21.

“There are a very small number of services that have been removed from the timetable which reflects customer demand and we have already communicated that information to those communities.”

Whilst the majority of services remain as they are – there are a small number of changes to specific lines.

In the North West, to provide additional capacity through the Calder Valley during the on-going TransPennine Route Upgrade engineering work, Northern will introduce a new hourly service between Leeds and Chester via Manchester Victoria on Sundays.

The Dales Rail service from Blackpool North to Carlisle will not operate this summer, but Northern is already working with stakeholders on proposals to reintroduce the service in 2024.

In the North East, upon completion of new platform infrastructure at Hartlepool station, Northern will introduce an additional service between Middlesbrough and Newcastle.

Meanwhile, the early morning service between Middlesborough and Whitby has been removed from the timetable to enable Northern to add capacity on the busier 10.19 service between the two towns.

In Yorkshire, Northern will operate a new weekday return service between Sheffield and Cleethorpes.

Their services from Ilkley and Skipton to Bradford Forster Square will continue to run twice an hour during the peak, but will reduce to one train per hour during the off-peak to reflect lower customer demand.

And while Northern’s Sheffield to Gainsborough Lea Road service remains unchanged, there will no longer be mid-week services from Sheffield to Gainsborough Central during peak times.

For more information, visit the Northern website.

