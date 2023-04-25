The company has updated its hitlist of potential sites as it aims to open up at hundreds of locations up sites across LIDL has today revealed it is looking to open hundreds of new locations across the Uk as part of huge expansion plans.

The discount supermarket chain, which already has 950 sites, has updated its full list of its priority locations where it would like to open supermarkets.

In York, they are Fulford and Clifton.

Elsewhere in the region, Lidl has its eyes set on Tadcaster, Wetherby, Ripon, Market Weighton, Harrogate, Bridlington and Scarborough- North.

Lidl confirms plans for third York store

The update comes after Lidl welcomed a record number of new shoppers to its stores in 2022, with it reporting over 1.4 million switching to Lidl from other supermarkets, giving it a rise in sales last year of nearly 26%.

Last year, the discounter opened over 50 new stores in 2022 and a further 15 new stores across the country in the last three months alone.

Earlier this year, Lidl gained planning approval for a third York store at Monks Cross in the former TK Maxx, adding to its York stores in James Street and Thanet Road.

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store. That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.”

Lidl supermarket plans in Market Weighton in East Yorkshire

Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, Richard Taylor, added: “Our vision is to have over 1,100 stores in the future, but really there’s no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. What’s important is that we take a strategic and sustainable approach to getting there.”

Lidl has set out what it seeks from potential sites and has even offered to pay a finders fee to anyone, including members of the public who can find it ideal sites.

The retailer seeks sites in town centres or edge of centre and retail parks, ideally with main road frontage with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

Lidl is interested in freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities and unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and 100+ dedicated car parking spaces

The sites can be 1.5+ acres for standalone stores or up to 4 acres for mixed-use schemes.

The move comes as Lidl further expands its warehouse infrastructure. Over the last five years it has opened over 240,000 square metres of warehouse space and invested over £700m. Planned schemes include Leeds, Luton and the completion of warehouse expansions at Bridgend and Belvedere, London, later this year.