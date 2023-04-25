Sgt Paul Cording was at the scene and said the Seat Ibiza was stopped in Harrogate as part of Operation Tutelage.

Sgt Cording said: "In Harrogate it was about targeting drivers who flout the law, this vehicle was seized after the driver failed to respond to the Operation Tutelage letter informing them their vehicle was not insured.

"The vehicle was seized and the driver reported."

Operation Tutelage is a national policing initiative to reduce uninsured driving.

If a vehicle is seen on the road and checks on police systems and the motor insurance database show it is not insured, a letter is sent to the registered keeper encouraging them to insure the vehicle.

The letter encourages the registered keeper to identify if there's a problem with the insurance for the vehicle, and to put things right.

The penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle without insurance is a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence or, if the case goes to court, you could get an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.