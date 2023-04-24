People who are wanting to vote in the local elections in England next week (May 4) and don't have an accepted form of photo ID to show at polling stations haven’t got long left to apply for an alternative document.
The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate cuts off on Tuesday at 5pm (April 25).
You need to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate if you do not have an accepted photo ID, you no longer look like the photo on your ID or the name on your photo ID is different to your name on the electoral register.
Applications for photo ID can be completed on the government website and all you will need is a recent digital photo of yourself and your National Insurance number.
The government website says you can still apply even if you don’t have a National Insurance number.
You need photo ID to vote at the polling station in the elections on 4 May.— Electoral Commission (@ElectoralCommUK) April 24, 2023
If you don’t have an accepted form of ID, you'll need to apply for free Voter ID by 5pm tomorrow 📅
Find out more ⬇️ https://t.co/h41bmoAdIC
You’ll need to provide other documents to prove your identity, for example, a birth certificate, bank statement and utility bill.
What documents can you use as photo ID for voting at a polling station?
These are the acceptable documents to show photo ID at the polling stations for the local elections in May:
- passports
- driving licences
- Older or Disabled Person's bus passes
- Oyster 60+ cards
You can use an out-of-date ID as long as you look the same, reports the BBC.
What is voter ID and why do I need ID to vote?
Under the new rules, voters now need a photo ID to vote at polling stations for police and crime commissioner elections and parliamentary by-elections.
From October this year, the same will apply to general elections in the future.
Tomorrow is your last chance to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate if you do not have the right photo ID to vote in the upcoming #LocalElections.— Local Government Association (LGA) (@LGAcomms) April 24, 2023
Find out more information on our website 👇https://t.co/ZTbvuou2C6 pic.twitter.com/PUkzGCP03w
The government said it hopes the requirement will stop votes from being stolen, however, this doesn’t tend to happen in the UK.
According to the Electoral Commission website, there is no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud within the last five years.
Of the 1,386 cases of alleged electoral fraud reported to police between 2018 and 2022, nine led to convictions and the police issued six cautions.
Most cases either resulted in the police taking no further action or were locally resolved by the police issuing words of advice.
More information about applying for a Voter Authority Certificate can be found on the government website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here