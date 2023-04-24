The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate cuts off on Tuesday at 5pm (April 25).

You need to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate if you do not have an accepted photo ID, you no longer look like the photo on your ID or the name on your photo ID is different to your name on the electoral register.

Applications for photo ID can be completed on the government website and all you will need is a recent digital photo of yourself and your National Insurance number.

The government website says you can still apply even if you don’t have a National Insurance number.

You need photo ID to vote at the polling station in the elections on 4 May.



If you don’t have an accepted form of ID, you'll need to apply for free Voter ID by 5pm tomorrow 📅



Find out more ⬇️ https://t.co/h41bmoAdIC — Electoral Commission (@ElectoralCommUK) April 24, 2023

You’ll need to provide other documents to prove your identity, for example, a birth certificate, bank statement and utility bill.

What documents can you use as photo ID for voting at a polling station?





These are the acceptable documents to show photo ID at the polling stations for the local elections in May:

passports

driving licences

Older or Disabled Person's bus passes

Oyster 60+ cards

You can use an out-of-date ID as long as you look the same, reports the BBC.

What is voter ID and why do I need ID to vote?





Under the new rules, voters now need a photo ID to vote at polling stations for police and crime commissioner elections and parliamentary by-elections.

From October this year, the same will apply to general elections in the future.

Tomorrow is your last chance to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate if you do not have the right photo ID to vote in the upcoming #LocalElections.



Find out more information on our website 👇https://t.co/ZTbvuou2C6 pic.twitter.com/PUkzGCP03w — Local Government Association (LGA) (@LGAcomms) April 24, 2023

The government said it hopes the requirement will stop votes from being stolen, however, this doesn’t tend to happen in the UK.

According to the Electoral Commission website, there is no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud within the last five years.

Of the 1,386 cases of alleged electoral fraud reported to police between 2018 and 2022, nine led to convictions and the police issued six cautions.

Most cases either resulted in the police taking no further action or were locally resolved by the police issuing words of advice.

More information about applying for a Voter Authority Certificate can be found on the government website.