Christine Grayson, 59, and fellow conspiracy theorist Darren Reynolds, 60, discussed armed uprisings and advocated violence towards people they called “traitors” on social media, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Reynolds “went further” and posted extreme right-wing, antisemitic and racist views, jurors were told.

Grayson, of Boothwood Road, Rawcliffe, York, and Reynolds, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield, are both charged with encouraging terrorism and conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

Reynolds is also accused of disseminating terrorist publications and possessing documents containing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Both deny all charges.

Opening the prosecution, Tom Storey said the defendants knew each other through the social media platform Telegram, of which both were regular users between 2020 and 2022.

He alleged the pair subscribed to an anti-authoritarian ideology which involved conspiracy theories, including the view that 5G mobile phone masts were linked to the Covid-19 vaccine.

“As a result of these beliefs, they overtly discussed the potential destruction of 5G masts, both in principle and by reference to specific masts which they felt should be targeted,” he told the court.

He alleged the defendants’ views “crossed the line” from expressing opinions, to “overtly advocating the use of violence towards those whom they regarded as traitors”.

Police found a crossbow and a number of crossbow bolts at Grayson’s home and at Reynolds’ they discovered two replica assault rifles.

Officers also found copies of documents about how to use assault rifles or manufacture explosive devices on some of Reynolds’ electronic devices.

The court heard both defendants were strongly opposed to the rollout of the 5G network, and regarded 5G masts as pieces of “enemy infrastructure which they were entitled to disable or destroy”.

Grayson allegedly said she needed a “sabotage team” to “get rid of these 5G bloody near me” in a Telegram exchange on August 7 2021, the court heard.

Jurors were told the defendants openly discussed the use of violence against those who they labelled “traitors”, particularly Members of Parliament.

On June 28 2022, Grayson allegedly posted: “I saw 2 and a half million people in London we only need a few thousand a few hundred to get the MPs in their own offices,” later saying: “It’s still lawful to hang for treason.”

The documents found on Reynolds' computer which were allegedly likely to be useful to a person committing an act of terrorism included a manual on how to build a .50 Browning calibre single shot rifle, and a document called How to Become an Assassin.

The court heard that in one police interview, Reynolds asked officers: “Do I look like a terrorist to you?” He then said that terrorists were “usually Arabs, or Irish from the 70s”.

The court heard Grayson denied having any intention to criminally damage 5G masts, telling police any comments she may have made to that effect were made in jest.

Mr Storey said Reynolds subscribed to the view that he is not bound by the laws of England and Wales, and feels that all communication he has had is “lawful, given his right to freedom of speech”.

The trial continues.