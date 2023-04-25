Joshua Marley Hulme, 29, told a staff member “I don’t want to hurt you” before getting behind the counter at Monkbar Pharmacy, said Louise Berry, prosecuting.

He looked through the drugs before going to the fridge and taking out two packs of insulin pens and some needles.

Defence solicitor Adam Henry said he had only done the burglary because he was depressed following the recent death of his best friend and the break-up of his relationship.

Hulme, of Hewley Avenue, Tang Hall, pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of cocaine.

After hearing a pre-sentence report, York magistrates made him subject to a 12-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and banned him from going to Monkbar Pharmacy for 12 months. They also ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Hulme lives on benefits.

Ms Berry said Hulme went to the chemist’s in Goodramgate, York, on March 21. He asked to speak to a member of staff in private. The employee let him into a room for private consultations which has one door to the public area and one to the staff only area behind the counter.

But the employee left the door into the area behind the counter open.

Hulme said to them “I don’t want to hurt you” and went through the open door into the staff open area.

The staff member pushed the shop’s panic button. Hulme went to the drug shelves and started looking through them. After taking the insulin and needles, he left the shop but was arrested shortly afterwards. He still had the stolen drugs and needles on him.

When police searched his home, they found a bag of cocaine.

Ms Berry said Hulme had not harmed the staff member but they were clearly scared by his actions.

Mr Henry said at the time of the burglary Hulme “was suffering considerably from mental health trauma, initially in relation to the death of his best friend at the beginning of March".

He had then had a conversation with his ex-partner trying to reform their relationship but had been told that was not going to happen.

He had also tried for two hours to speak to the mental health crisis team without success immediately before carrying out the burglary.

He had had the cocaine for two years and didn’t realise what it was, the court heard.

As a result of his arrest, he had been able to contact the community mental health team and was awaiting an appointment with his GP for help and medication.

He was also now back with his former ex-partner.