A JEWELLERY shop has closed down in a city centre street prior to re-opening in new premises elsewhere.
Goldsmiths in Spurriergate is close to the former Beaverbrooks' premises which closed and relocated last month.
A notice in the window advises customers that the shop has closed and directing people to nearby Mappin and Webb - who are also about to move.
There's a Mappin and Webb, plus a Rolex shop set to open in what was previously Debenhams and Virgin Money in Davygate.
When the stores open in Davygate, they will add sparkle to what is becoming a booming jewellery quarter in York.
The family-owned Beaverbrooks opened a big new store last month in the former Accessorize and Space NK boutiques in Davygate, having relocated from its former, smaller premises in Spurriergate.
The new business also sells watches by the Swiss watch maker TAG Heuer.
