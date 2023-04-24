POLICE are searching for the family of a woman who has died in York.
North Yorkshire Police said officers are trying to locate any relatives of Jeanne Bree, 93, who lived in York and sadly died last week.
"Her death is not being treated as suspicious," a force spokesperson said.
Anyone who believes they are related to Jeanne should call the Coroners Officer on 01609 643168.
