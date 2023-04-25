And they are calling on people to come forward to help with the police investigation after the driver allegedly left the scene.

Nicola Hick, who lives in Acomb with her partner Martyn Durkin and their family, said their home is "not the same" following the death of their two-year-old cocker spaniel, Marley, after she was involved in the collision.

The incident happened on Thursday last week (April 20) at around 9.55pm, when a car was travelling down Ridgeway in Acomb heading towards Askham Lane in the area.

The family say the car was in collision with Marley in the road. The pet had a seizure and passed away in Martyn's arms after he moved her from the road.

Nicola said Marley "was a kind, soft and loving family dog" who will be missed dearly by everyone.

Nicola said: "Marley was loved by Connor, Ellie and Oliver who are all heartbroken. Oliver is only five years old and cannot understand why he won't see his pet doggy again.

"We had lots of fun playing in the garden with the balls, going for long muddy walks and spending time together cuddled on the sofa watching the television.

"The house is not the same without Marley, she was part of our family for two and a half years since she was a puppy. She was far too young to be taken and will be forever missed."

Nicola said the family has requested CCTV footage from properties down Ridgeway and areas surrounding the incident to try and get information of which direction the car came from and which way it turned on the Askham Lane roundabout.

Nicola added: "Not knowing is making it harder to grieve for Marley - and it is leaving a dark cloud over the precious memories that we have made with her."

The family are appealing for anyone in the Beckfield Lane, Wetherby Road, Acomb Green, Askham Lane and Gale Lane areas of York who has any cameras that may have caught any cars passing at around 9.50pm and 10.10pm to come forward and speak to North Yorkshire Police officers.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Police received a report of a collision in Ridgeway in York on Thursday April 20. Very sadly, a dog was hit and killed by a car, described as possibly a dark green 4x4.

"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the police reference number: NYP-200420203-0512."