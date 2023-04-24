Armed police swooped on a main road in North Yorkshire following a report of a man with a gun.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said officers were on the scene in Scarborough yesterday afternoon (April 23) after a report of a “man with a gun in his hand” at a property in Victoria Road.
They said: “Officers, including specially trained firearms officers, deployed to the scene.
“They entered the property and located an ornamental replica pistol.
“A man in his 40s was arrested and subsequently issued with a police caution, including an agreement that the replica is disposed of by the police.”
