The Wold Top brewery, at Wold Newton, between Scarborough and Bridlington, is hosting the event on Saturday June 3.

The brewery will be open between 10am and 4pm for tours, demos and live music. The bar will be open and there will be cake and coffee stalls and a fish and chip van. Sister company, Spirit of Yorkshire distillery, will also give talks.

Brewery director, Kate Balchin, who is the second generation to work in the business that was set up by her parents, Tom and Gill Mellor on the family farm at Hunmanby Grange, said: “We're excited to reach this milestone anniversary and would like people to join in the celebrations and taste our special anniversary ale, ‘20 Ears'."

Advance tickets for the Open Day cost £5 for adults (£6 on the day), including a free pint or soft drink and a free brewery tour. There is no charge for children under 16. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/WTOD23 or by calling 01723 892222.

The Open Day is one of a series of events to take place throughout the year, including a beer festival, live theatre, a cycling sportive and the inaugural Wold Top 10k trail run.