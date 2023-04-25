John Sisk and Son, who are putting in site infrastructure including road, cycle and pedestrian access at the York Central site behind York Railway Station, say City of York Council has given permission for Marble Arch tunnell in Leeman Road to be closed every Tuesday and Sunday for about 18 months.

In reality this means the road will only be be closed to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians on certain Tuesdays and Sundays as and when needed and signs will be put out when the closures are taking place.

On Sundays the closures will be after 10.32pm and Tuesday closures will be after 11pm, this is to allow the last scheduled bus service to pass through.

The road will re-open by 6am at the latest each day.

Read next:

Mark Moizer from John Sisk and Sons said: "The closure of the tunnel is essential to allow us to bring large machinery and equipment to site.

"The site has restricted access due to low tunnels so this needs to be done under full closure."

Alternative routes for diverted pedestrians and vehicles will be signed during the works period.

The 45 acre York Central development promises up to 2,500 new homes and over 1 million sq ft of offices, retail and leisure space as part of a new commercial and residential quarter for York.

The first phase is expected to deliver up to 650,000 sq ft of commercial space and 700 homes on the site, located next to York Railway Station and is predominantly owned by Network Rail and Homes England.

The vast site is a legacy of York’s railway history. The first engine sheds and sidings began to be built in the middle 1800s, with many more being added after York’s new railway station was opened in 1878.

The site evolved with York’s rail industry, and by the mid 1900s, when that industry was at its height, the area was a hive of activity, with carriageworks, maintenance sheds and depots, marshalling yards and sidings.

The site was a major York employer. In the 1950s, there were more than 3,000 people employed at the York Carriageworks alone.

These works were bought by ABB in 1989. But already the writing was on the wall. In 1996, the ABB Carriageworks were closed, and more than 750 staff were laid off.

The works were re-opened by American firm Thrall Europa in 1997, but closed again in 2002, when the remaining 260 workers were laid off.