Charlie & Ivy's Garlic, Oregano and Balsamic Bread Dipper and Garlic and Thyme Plant-Based Mayonnaise won the awards in the Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards.

Founder Adam Palmer said: "Independent and specialist retailers are some of the main outlets for people to buy Charlie & Ivy's products, so it's great news that we have been awarded the highest accolade among products that are sold by these retailers and to get such fabulous feedback.”

The judging team said of the products from the Thixendale-based business: “Our judges were blown away by your product's outstanding quality and it is evident that you and your team have invested a great deal of time and effort into creating a product that truly stands out."

Commenting on the awards, Giorgio Rigali, Head of Communications, Exhibitions at William Reed said: "Farm shops are the heartbeat of local communities, and these awards celebrate the incredible range of local, high-quality products they have to offer.

"Winners of these awards are not only great tasting, they also look great on shelf and are competitively priced making them desirable for wholesalers, retailers and consumers alike.”