POLICE are hunting a wanted man in North Yorkshire.
The county's police force say 37-year-old Harrogate man Darren Atkinson is wanted in relation to a harassment offence.
Officers believe he may in the Harrogate area. Despite several enquiries they have not yet been able to located him.
Anyone who has any information about Atkinson is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12230057307.
You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
