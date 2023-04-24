The county's police force say 37-year-old Harrogate man Darren Atkinson is wanted in relation to a harassment offence.

Officers believe he may in the Harrogate area. Despite several enquiries they have not yet been able to located him.

Read next:

Anyone who has any information about Atkinson is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12230057307.

You can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.