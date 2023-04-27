Thomas James Marriott, 37, pleaded guilty to two offences of sexual assault of a girl at the school when he was in a position of trust towards her.

He denied five other sexual charges where a girl was the complainant.

The prosecution accepted the pleas and the case was adjourned until May 10 when his sentencing date will be set.

Marriott, of Churchstoke near Montgomery, Powys, was appearing for a plea and trial preparation hearing before York Crown Court.

It was his second appearance before a court.

His first appearance was before York Magistrates' Court in March.

The lower court decided the case was too serious for it and sent him to the crown court.

Following his first court appearance, St Peter’s School, in Bootham, which is a private school with boarding and day pupils, issued a statement saying that Marriott had left the school several years ago.

It added: “The safeguarding of our pupils is of paramount importance to us. All of our staff receive rigorous training, and we work closely with statutory and advisory bodies to ensure that our approaches are thorough and up to date.”