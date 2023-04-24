‘ACT Now for a Greener Future’ will cover topics including what role churches can play in developing a green future; our commitment to caring for creation; and how individual action can contribute towards a fair and sustainable economy.

The conference is being organised by Acomb Churches Together (ACT), a group of local churches of different denominations who work together to share their faith.

Co-organiser Dan Savage said, “It is our responsibility as Christians to be leading the way on climate justice and creating a healthy world for future generations. We are excited to be launching our first conference and we are hoping to attract delegates from across the city to encourage conversations, create connections, and inspire individual and group action”.

The conference follows the success of the ACT Now eco fair that took place in November last year at Acomb Parish Church Hall.

The key note speaker will be Professor Colin Beale, a trustee of the conservation charity A Rocha UK, and Professor of Ecology at the University of York. There will also be workshops, some of which will be held in Acomb Parish Church Hall.

‘ACT Now for a Greener Future’ is on May 13 at Acomb Methodist Church. For details, go to: www.actnowyork.org