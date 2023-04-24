North Yorkshire Police officers are looking to identify and speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image after a woman in her 70s had her purse stolen while shopping at Tesco in Clifton Moor in York.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The woman had her purse taken at around 3pm on Saturday March 4. The purse and some of its contents were later located returned to her, but her bank cards and an amount of cash had been taken.

"Following financial checks, it was found that the bank cards had also been used in other local York supermarkets.

"Police are keen to identify the man in the CCTV image, as they believe he has important information which would be useful to the investigation."

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any information which would be helpful to officers is asked to email Ben.Robinson-Brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 1223003999 when passing on information.