A MAN has been left with fractured ribs and eye socket following a violent attack in North Yorkshire.
Police in Scarborough are appeal for information following a violent and unprovoked attack on a man which happened at about 4.30pm on Saturday, April 15.
They say the victim, a Scarborough man in his forties, was near Friar’s Way car park when he was attacked from behind and knocked to the ground. He suffered five broken ribs and a fractured eye socket as a result of the assault.
A force spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for any information from anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident itself, or seen any suspicious activity in the area.
"If you can help the investigation please email david.fulford@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference 12230067561.
"If you would prefer to report anonymously you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org"
