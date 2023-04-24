Vanlove Fest is back for its second year from June 23 - 25 at Elvington Airfield in York.

Following the success of its debut event in 2022, the event will welcome over 500 vans, including everyone from micro-campers to overlanders.

Vanlove Fest will feature an entertainment line-up including a 90s rave from DJ legends K-Klass and a live performance by Rozalla singing hits including 'Everybody’s Free'. Visitors can also enjoy a silent disco where two 'vanlifers' battle it out behind the decks, a Hawaiian-themed night and stand-up comedians from The Comedy Store. Yorkshire acoustic-folk band Skinny Living will headline 'Vanstonbury', the tribute to the world-famous festival taking place on the same weekend.

The festival returns following success last year (Image: Vanlove Fest)

There will be a variety of activities, including workshops and talks, as well as opportunities to try archery and axe throwing - plus an array of traders offering local and artisanal goods, from handcrafted jewellery to bespoke van accessories and a Vanlove branded lager called Wildcamp from local brewer, Malton Brewery.

Guy Robinson, founder of Vanlove Fest, said: “Our mission at Vanlove Fest is to create an inclusive community where 'vanlifers' can come together to share their passion for life on the road.

"Whether you're a seasoned 'vanlifer' or just curious about the lifestyle, we invite you to join us for an unforgettable weekend of music, dancing, laughter and adventure."

As part of the festival, Vanlove invites all visitors to join the world's biggest motorhome convoy. Last year, the convoy saw over 150 vans taking part.

There will be a range of activities at the event (Image: Vanlove Fest)

The event has announced a partnership with York Mind, a local mental health charity, as the partner for the Wellness Hub. The partnership aims to promote emotional well-being and support the mental health of the entire Vanlove community.

In collaboration with York Mind, Vanlove said it is committed to supporting emotional well-being and combating the stigma surrounding mental health.

"We are excited to partner with York Mind to provide mental health services to the Vanlove community," said Jo Fallows, Vanlove Fest wellness expert.

"We hope our partnership will help the vanlife community improve their mental health and well-being."

For adventure-seekers, Vanlove Fest has a competition where you can win a MiRiDER Folding eBike worth up to £1,995. Every Vanlove Fest camping ticket purchased gives attendees the opportunity to win and ride in style with a unique Azure Blue bike featuring custom Vanlove graphics and colours.

There will be live entertainment during the festival (Image: Vanlove Fest)

Tickets for Vanlove Fest are on sale now on the festival website, starting at only £7.50 with no booking fees.

The festival has gained national attention with a feature on Channel 5's Million Pound Motor Home tv programme, which has helped to create a buzz among campervan enthusiasts.