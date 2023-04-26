David, who is chair of the York High Street Forum and secretary of the Indie York group of independent businesses, says a partnership approach is essential.

The owner of the Winston’s of York clothing store said: “The first thing the city will need to do is establish the current energy efficiency of its retail stock, to understand the scale of the challenge. The 2030 carbon zero target the council has set for the city will be demanding for all sectors, and retail won't be exempt from playing its part.”

David continued: “City of York Council committed £70,000 to 'greening its retail estate' four years ago and this work could have provided a useful indication of the scale and cost of the challenge, but this appears to have been abandoned and the money redirected elsewhere.

READ MORE:

York shop landlords face bill of up to £180m for energy upgrades

Barry Crux warns York high streets will be 'emptier for longer'

Helmsley Group warns of challenges and rising costs from energy rules

"My hope is that business representatives can sit down soon after May with the new council administration and work together in partnership to put a plan in place.

“The 2030 timescale is short but we need to show ambition and explore what's possible and deliverable to give ourselves the best chance of success. Working with the new Mayor for York and North Yorkshire to access funding will also be essential".

He added: “I certainly don’t feel Net Zero will kill the high street, not at all, but we certainly need support from both local and central government on the matter, this is an issue that will impact us all, a joined-up approach is what’s needed.”