VANDALS have struck with graffiti showing images of soldiers and different words in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police officers in Bedale are appealing for information following a spate of criminal damage.
A number of pieces of graffiti depicting images of soldiers and the words ‘cosmic’ and ‘lame’ have appeared on children’s play equipment and pieces of street furniture.
Anyone who has any information about who may be responsible for the graffiti, or who has witnessed the damage taking place, or may have CCTV or doorbell footage can email James.Crawford@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC James Crawford.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230067557.
