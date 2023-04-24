North Yorkshire Police officers in Bedale are appealing for information following a spate of criminal damage.

The word 'lame' drawn on children's play equipment in Bedale (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A number of pieces of graffiti depicting images of soldiers and the words ‘cosmic’ and ‘lame’ have appeared on children’s play equipment and pieces of street furniture.

Anyone who has any information about who may be responsible for the graffiti, or who has witnessed the damage taking place, or may have CCTV or doorbell footage can email James.Crawford@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC James Crawford.

Another picture of the graffiti in Bedale (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230067557.