The developer behind the Coney Street Riverside and other major York schemes told the Press: “Helmsley Group is constantly reviewing the energy efficiency of its commercial portfolio. Just last week we completed an extensive installation of solar PV (photovoltaic) on Artemis House, Heworth Green, producing a significant amount of electricity which is in turn bringing bills down for our occupiers.

“These initiatives are expensive but will be essential as we play our part in helping the country progress towards Net Zero. We will continue to work collaboratively with tenants on other, similar initiatives to help drive energy efficiency within Helmsley owned buildings.”

The director of the Helmsley Group also warned: “Improving the energy efficiency of listed properties is far more challenging, which is of course of relevance in York city centre, given its rich heritage and large proportion of historic and protected buildings.

“The current legislation does have exceptions on the energy efficiency requirements for listed buildings, although it is increasingly becoming a requirement from occupiers that certain energy standards are met, regardless of legislation.

“City centres across the country continue to face significant challenges and uncertainty. and everything that can be done, must be, to support and encourage the city centre to thrive.”

It all comes at a troubling time for the property sector.

Max added: “Across the country, developers have already seen build costs rise significantly over recent years. These energy efficiency requirements place further pressure on the viability of development projects.

“There is a balance to be achieved between retaining and refurbishing existing buildings versus knocking down and starting again.

“This is something we considered at great depth during the design phases of our Coney Street Riverside development, which presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a truly sustainable development on the riverfront, enhancing the public realm of the city whilst respecting and enhancing the heritage of the area.”