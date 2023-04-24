North Yorkshire Police say the suspected shoplifters were stopped with thousands of pounds worth of clothes in their car at McArthur Glen in Fulford.

As The Press reported at the time, security staff at the York Designer Outlook called North Yorkshire Police at about 12.45pm on Saturday (April 22), reporting a group of people behaving suspiciously.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attended immediately, and located a black Skoda Superb car with five occupants - two men, two women and a teenage boy. The car was searched and officers located a large quantity of suspected stolen goods inside, including pairs of trainers worth about £1,000 and other items of clothing worth about £2,000.

"All five people were arrested on suspicion of theft, handling stolen goods and going equipped for theft.

"They have since been released on bail while enquiries continue. The car was also seized by police."