Displays lit up the skies across the region during the night.

Eager eyed viewers raced out to capture the lights, also known as the aurora borealis.

Glenn Kershaw photographed the displays over Ebberston at around 12.45am.

Glenn Kershaw captures the Northern Lights over Ebberston (Image: Glenn Kershaw)

Glenn Kershaw captures the Northern Lights over Ebberston (Image: Glenn Kershaw)

Photographs by Glenn show the sky lit up purple and blue by the Northern Lights.

The displays happen when the sun releases streams of charged particles known as ‘solar wind’, which interact with the Earth’s magnetic field and different elements in its atmosphere.

During this interaction, the charged particles meet gases in our atmosphere, energise them, and cause them to emit photons of light.

Prior to last night’s display, The Met Office tweeted a video showing the expected direction of the Northern Lights, writing: “In Scotland and northern England you may be able to spot the #Aurora Borealis tonight, though there will be too much cloud for most Clearer skies tomorrow night mean there will be a greater chance for some good views.”

In the Tweet, The Met Office went on to say that clearer skies tonight mean “there will be a greater chance for some good views”.

A video released by The Met Office suggests displays could be visible from 8pm onwards.