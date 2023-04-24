The Year 10 students studying GCSE textile design at All Saints RC School in the city will unveil a range of printed t-shirts while Year 11 students will show their final pieces from their project themed around 'Wonders of Nature', 'Structures' and 'Playing with Colour'.

Year 12 A-Level fashion and textiles students will showcase dresses with influences taken from a past fashion decade and a corset inspired by a culture from around the world.

The students will showcase their work at the event in York (Image: Olivia Brabbs)

Hannah Ripley, assistant head of food and textiles at All Saints, said: “I believe it is hugely important for students to take part in exciting, live events such as York Fashion Week.

"The students have the experience of assisting in the planning and preparation but the absolute highlight is seeing their creations in lights on the stage, when they have worked so hard for over a year on their final project.

"It is a memory that will last a lifetime.”

The show will close with collections from Year 13 A-Level fashion and textiles students including Imogen Cooper with a focus on sustainability in fashion combined with Italian architecture and Lydia Cooper has explored women's roles in society and restrictive clothing throughout the decades.

Mary Buckle has drawn on her holidays to the Greek Islands, incorporating subtle tones of sea blue, centring on environmental concerns, while Ciara Metcalfe has investigated the TV series Bridgerton to create an outfit fit for a main character on the show.

Creations from different year groups will be on show (Image: Olivia Brabbs)

Emma Church has researched women as equals in the workplace and the 'Me Too' movement, producing versatile pieces to take young professionals from office to evening, meanwhile, Lucy Semple's creations utilise organic cotton and natural dyes, taking inspiration from nature and the line and shapes in mushrooms, to construct a fabric using techniques such as pleating.

Hannah Ripley added: "We’re extremely proud to feature once again at York Fashion Week, which gives our students an important platform to highlight their creative skills and further encourages them to follow their passion by carving out a career in such a diverse and exciting industry.

"Former students have obtained internships, work placements or full time employment with the likes of Nasty Gal, H&M, Anne Summers, Boohoo and Pavers.

"We look forward to our continuing involvement with York Fashion Week which is providing an incredible community of like-minded individuals who are successfully gaining the recognition the North deserves in the world of fashion.”

All Saints RC school students have been involved with the event in previous years (Image: Olivia Brabbs)

Key sponsors of York Fashion Week include NIMA, York BID, The Vices York, Blossom Cosmetic Clinic and The Guildhall.

Tickets for the event can be found on the York Fashion Week website.