This year marks 100 years of cricket in the village of New Earswick - and the club has been building up to this over the past few years and have grown the club "significantly".

To mark the milestone, the club has opened its new all-weather training facility complete with bowling machine, which will have a "huge impact" on the quality and quantity of training the teams can deliver.

Paul Stimpson, from New Earswick CC, said: "Over the past 18 months we have raised over £40,000 to pay for this facility and we'd like sincerely thank all the people who donated towards this.

The new training facility at the cricket club (Image: UGC)

"We now have two senior teams playing on Saturday in The York and District league and a senior team playing on a Wednesday night in the Foss Evening League. Our ever-growing junior section has four teams starting from under 9s upwards - and we also now have a ladies softball team.

"In addition to this we also run ECB All-Star and Dynamos sessions each weekend for children aged 5-11 years old."

Other events planned for the year are a T20 cup day on July 16 and an end of season event on September 16, including junior cricket matches, live music from local band The Melting Pot, hot food and more.