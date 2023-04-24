Returning to Malton on Saturday, July 29, Meadowfest has announced 90s pop sensation, Chesney Hawkes, as its headline act, famous for his single "The One and Only", which topped the UK Singles Chart for five weeks.

Alongside Chesney Hawkes, the line-up will also include 11 support acts across two festival sized stages including Abba Arrival, voted the UK’s best tribute band to the iconic Swedish pop group, Alchemy Live – A Tribute to Dire Straits and crowd favourites, HUGE – The UK’s Ultimate Party Band, who are returning by popular demand.

The full 12-hour line-up has been announced as: • Malton School Soul Band • Graeme Hargreaves • Gary Stewart • The Caleb Murray Band • Alchemy Live – A Tribute To Dire Straits • The Alex Hamilton Band • Arrival – The Hits of ABBA • Alistair Griffin & Band • This House We Built • HUGE – The UK’s Ultimate Party Band • The Y Street Band • Chesney Hawkes – England’s One & Only To compliment the first-class music acts, Meadowfest offers a variety of epic street food stalls and bars for festival-goers. There’s also plenty of children’s entertainment such as face painters, inflatables and activities, to ensure a fun day out for all the family.

Set in the beautiful riverside meadows just behind The Talbot in Malton, this magnificent picnic spot is a picture-perfect, natural amphitheatre boasting superb acoustics.

The event is easily accessible on foot from the town centre and is only a few minutes’ walk from Malton train station. For those traveling by car, festival parking is available nearby.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Director of Visit Malton, says: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the one and only Chesney Hawkes as our headliner this year. We’ve chosen our acts to celebrate the 80s and 90s for this year’s Meadowfest, which we know will be music to everyone’s ears, and the line-up is set to be a huge hit with music lovers of Yorkshire!

“Meadowfest is one of our most-loved events each year, bringing amazing music, a fantastic party atmosphere, as well as delicious food and drink for the people of Yorkshire to enjoy.

“From The One and Only to Dancing Queen, we’re already looking forward to singing and dancing along to these iconic hits as the sun sets over our stunning riverside festival. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for our biggest year yet!”

A limited number of Early Bird tickets are available, starting at £20.00 (+ £1 booking fee) for Adult Admission (Aged 16+), which is half price compared to Standard Adult tickets. Tickets for accompanied children (Aged 3-15) are available for £2.50.

Tickets are now on sale at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/visitmalton