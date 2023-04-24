A 'MYSTERIOUS' light has been pictured in the midnight sky over York - leaving residents "bewildered".
Rachelle Staveley and her husband were waiting for a taxi in the city centre last night (April 23) - when they spotted the strange light in the sky above them.
Rachelle said: "I looked up to the sky and saw something that resembled a cloud. I thought it was usual given the it was midnight to see a cloud so took a few snaps on my mobile.
"The other people queuing could not resist to see what I was photographing and it started a debate about what it could be."
She said the moon and planets were ruled out after using a planet app - so they were all left "bewildered" by what it could be.
