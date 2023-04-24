EMERGENCY crews have been called in to help three people stranded on a cliff face in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 10.22pm last night (April 23) after reports of people in trouble in Filey.
A service spokesman said: "Filey crews assisted the Coast Guard with the rescue of three people stuck on path due to being unable to use metal ladder on cliff side.
"The Coast Guard carried out technical rescue and Fire Service provided lighting at the scene."
