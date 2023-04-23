POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a collison outside Beverley Racecourse earlier today which left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

They say that at about 10.50am a white Yamaha Motorcycle was in collision with a red Mercedes C Class car.

Emergency services attended and the motorcycle rider was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries.

Humberside police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage to contact them on 101 quoting log 174 of 23 April.

 