IT can't be often that washing up liquid is pressed into use by emergency services during a rescue.

But that's exactly what happened today.

Fire crews were called to the Prince's Gate shopping park in Richmond just after 3pm following reports that a 'female' had got her finger stuck in a plughole.

Their solution was a marvel of simplicity.

"Crews used washing up liquid to release the finger," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said.

 

 