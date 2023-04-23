IT can't be often that washing up liquid is pressed into use by emergency services during a rescue.
But that's exactly what happened today.
Fire crews were called to the Prince's Gate shopping park in Richmond just after 3pm following reports that a 'female' had got her finger stuck in a plughole.
Their solution was a marvel of simplicity.
"Crews used washing up liquid to release the finger," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said.
