They assembled at the Eye of York before marching through the city centre to a service at York Minster.
WATCH: You can watch our Facebook Live broadcast about the parade here
We'll bring you a full report later - but for now, here are some photos ...
The view from Clifford's Tower as scouts and guides assembled at the Eye of York for their St George's Day Parade (Image: Stephen Lewis)
The Marching Band of the Yorkshire Volunteers was one of three bands which accompanied the parade (Image: Stephen Lewis)
Scouts and guides assemble at the Eye of York ahead of the parade (Image: Stephen Lewis)
The parade marches up Coney Street... (Image: Stephen Lewis)
...and through St Helen's Square (Image: Stephen Lewis)
...before arriving in Duncombe Place (Image: Stephen Lewis)
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here