As many as 2,000 York scouts and guides took part in their annual St George's Day Parade today.

They assembled at the Eye of York before marching through the city centre to a service at York Minster.

WATCH: You can watch our Facebook Live broadcast about the parade here

We'll bring you a full report later - but for now, here are some photos ...

York Press: The view from Clifford's Tower as scouts and guides assembled at the Eye of York for their St George's Day ParadeThe view from Clifford's Tower as scouts and guides assembled at the Eye of York for their St George's Day Parade (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Press: The Marching Band of the Yorkshire Volunteers was one of three bands which accompanied the paradeThe Marching Band of the Yorkshire Volunteers was one of three bands which accompanied the parade (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Press: Scouts and guides assemble at the Eye of York ahead of the paradeScouts and guides assemble at the Eye of York ahead of the parade (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Press: The parade marches up Coney Street...The parade marches up Coney Street... (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Press: ...and through St Helen's Square...and through St Helen's Square (Image: Stephen Lewis)

York Press: ...before arriving in Duncombe Place...before arriving in Duncombe Place (Image: Stephen Lewis)

 